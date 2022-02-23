CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 79.26 points, or 1.8%, to 4,225.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.4%, to 33,131.76.

The Nasdaq fell 344.03 points, or 2.6%, to 13,037.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.08 points, or 1.8%, to 1,944.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 123.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 947.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 510.58 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.24 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 540.68 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is down 3,206.54 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,607.48 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 301.22 points, or 13.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up