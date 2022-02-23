How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 79.26 points, or 1.8%, to 4,225.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.4%, to 33,131.76.

The Nasdaq fell 344.03 points, or 2.6%, to 13,037.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.08 points, or 1.8%, to 1,944.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 123.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 947.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 510.58 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.24 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 540.68 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is down 3,206.54 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,607.48 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 301.22 points, or 13.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.