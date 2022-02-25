CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 3:28 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.22 to $91.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.15 to $97.93 a barrel, while the more heavily traded Brent crude contract for May delivery fell $1.30 to $94.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. March heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.85 a gallon. April natural gas fell 10 cents to $4.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $37.80 to $1,887.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 68 cents to $24.02 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.59 Japanese yen from 115.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1264 from $1.1189.

