Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 3:16 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.04 to $96.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas rose 26 cents to $4.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $27.30 to $1,869.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 48 cents to $23.85 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.65 Japanese yen from 115.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1297 from $1.1334.

