Aldi opens 2 more DC-area stores next week

Fast-growing discount grocer Aldi continues its push to expand in the D.C. market, with two more stores opening next week.

Aldi will hold grand openings Feb. 24 for stores in Capitol Heights, at 1741 Ritchie Station Court, and in Kensington, at 5110 Nicholson Lane.

That will bring the number of Aldi stores in the D.C. region to two dozen.

In December, Aldi opened a store in Haymarket, Virginia. Earlier in February, it signed a lease for a store on Indian Head highway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Aldi also signed a lease to replace a former Shoppers Food Warehouse at White Flint Plaza.

“We have served this community for more than 20 years and look forward to continuing to offer Washington, D.C., residents high-quality-fresh foods and low prices in every Aldi aisle, every day,” said Jeff Baehr, regional vice president for Aldi.

Nationwide, Aldi is on track to become the third-largest grocery store chain behind Kroger and Walmart. It will open 150 stores across the U.S. this year, expanding to new markets in the Southeast.

Aldi already has 2,100 stores in the U.S.