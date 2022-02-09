OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » Aldi on track to…

Aldi on track to be nation’s third-largest grocery store chain

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Discount grocer Aldi, with about 20 stores in the D.C. region and at least four more openings announced for this year, is on track to become the nation’s third-largest grocery store chain, behind Kroger and Walmart.

The German company said it will open 150 new stores across the U.S. this year, expanding to new markets in the process.

This week, Aldi will open a store in Lafayette, Louisiana, its first in that state. Louisiana will be the 38th state in which Aldi has a presence. It will open 20 new stores throughout the Southeast this year.

To support that growth, Aldi will open a 564,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, later this year.

Aldi already has more than 2,100 stores in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Aldi signed a lease for a 22,000-square-foot store at the Tantallon Shopping Center in Fort Washington, Maryland. In December, it opened its newest D.C.-area store in Haymarket, Virginia.

Others planned for the D.C. area include North Bethesda and Capitol Heights. It also signed a lease to replace a former Shoppers Food Warehouse at White Flint Plaza.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up