CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » DC unemployment falls below…

DC unemployment falls below 6%, Virginia unemployment nears 3%

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unemployment rates were lower in 42 states and D.C. in December, and little changed in the other eight states. Job growth also accelerated.

The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the District’s unemployment rate in December fell to 5.8%, down from 6% in November and sharply lower than its 8.8% unemployment rate a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 5%, from 5.4%, in November and 6.8% in December 2020. Virginia’s December unemployment rate was 3.2%, down from 3.4% in November, and 5.6% a year earlier.

Unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

The District’s employment payrolls were up 25,700 from a year earlier — an annual job growth rate of 3.5%. Maryland added 99,700 jobs compared to Dec. 2020, or a job growth rate of 3.8%. Virginia added 107,000 jobs, or 3.5%.

The largest year-over-year percentage increase in jobs for December was in Nevada, up 7.4%, and Hawaii, up 7.1%, as key tourism in those two states returned.

Among all states, Nebraska had the lowest December unemployment rate at 1.7%, followed by Utah at 1.9%. The highest state unemployment rates for December were in California and Nevada, at 6.5% and 6.4%, respectively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly and year-over-year changes in unemployment and payrolls online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up