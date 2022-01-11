CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
DC building security company adds ‘Health Pass’ access option

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 9:33 AM

Falls Church, Virginia-based Kastle Systems has added a health pass option for tenants and landlords at buildings that use its access control systems.

Kastle has partnered with CLEAR, the airport pre-screening service provider, for the building and office Health Pass for employees.

The app links users’ verified identity to COVID-19 related health information, including vaccine verification and test results. It links that data with Kastle’s building and office entrance systems to authorize or restrict access to buildings or office suites.

Health Pass, which CLEAR began rolling out last summer, also syncs with the Apple Health app.

“Kastle Systems and CLEAR are providing an important technology solution for companies seeking an easy and effective way to administer and enforce office health and safety policies with minimal administrative burden,” said Mark Ein, chairman of Kastle Systems.

The application is modular, meaning landlords or office tenants can decide which requirements must be completed for entry.

While Health Pass is currently limited to verified employees, Kastle Systems says it will eventually include applications for visitors and vendors.

Kastle Systems services about 1,200 buildings in the D.C. region, which is its largest market. It did not immediately say how many tenants in the D.C. area have initially signed up for the health pass addition.

CLEAR’s prescreened access service is used by more than 50 venues, such as airports, including all three D.C.-area airports, and other venues including sports stadiums, like Capital One Arena in D.C. CLEAR has more than eight million registered users.

“From stadiums to small restaurants, Health Pass is helping businesses of all sizes create safer environments and continue to stay open,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR chief executive.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

