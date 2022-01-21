CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.76 to $85.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 49 cents to $87.89. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas rose 20 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $10.80 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 40 cents to $24.32 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.68 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1342 from $1.1315.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up