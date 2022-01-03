Amtrak offers 15% student discount all year, even deeper discounts for Virginia routes

Amtrak is offering student travelers ages 17 to 24 discounts of 15% for travel throughout all of 2022, with even deeper discounts on Virginia routes.

Travelers ages 17 to 24 are eligible for a 15% Amtrak fare discount with student ID for travel throughout all of 2022.

In addition to the 15% national student discount, travelers ages 13 through 24 can get a 25% discount on routes in Virginia.

The student discount is valid for tickets purchased through Dec. 30 and for travel through Dec. 31, and applies to reservations made in as little as one day prior to travel. The discounts are valid for Acela business class or coach.

For the 15% national Amtrak student discount, the code for booking via the Amtrak app is V814. For the 25% student discount on Virginia routes, the code is V449.

Amtrak ridership has steadily improved, reaching 70% of pre-COVID numbers and slightly more on its Northeast Corridor routes, compared to 25% a year earlier. Amtrak had 12.2 million riders in fiscal 2021. It expects ridership to reach 80% of pre-COVID levels by the end of fiscal 2022.

Amtrak’s long-awaited new, faster Acela transits will be put into service on the Northeast Corridor this year.