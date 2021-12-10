CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Software firm Qualtrics opening…

Software firm Qualtrics opening Reston hub, creating 400 jobs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 11:12 AM

Provo, Utah-based experience management software company Qualtrics, fresh off a $1 billion local acquisition, will open a new East Coast hub in Reston, Virginia, and create 400 jobs over the next five years, more than doubling its current local workforce.

It includes a relocation from its current Washington location in downtown D.C.

The expansion will include a $15.9 million investment.

Qualtrics closed on its acquisition of Reston-based software company Clarabridge Inc. earlier this year, in a stock deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Qualtrics, whose software is used by companies for customer feedback, has leased 85,000 square feet at Reston Station.

Its new East Coast hub will serve as a center for product innovation, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. The new headquarters will open in the third quarter of 2022.

Zig Serafin
Zig Serafin is the CEO of Qualtrics. (Courtesy Qualtrics)

“Organizations everywhere are undergoing an experience transformation, and Qualtrics has an incredible opportunity in front of us. With its strong talent pool, Virginia is a perfect place for us to grow,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin.

“Fairfax County invests heavily to build and sustain a community that attracts innovative companies and talented workers to match. Today’s announcement about Qualtrics expanding in Reston is welcome confirmation that our strategy continues to be successful,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “We thank the company for its significant investment and look forward to its continued growth here.”

The company had also considered locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved $1.4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County. Northam also approved $2 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant, and will provide the company support for job creation through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

Qualtrics flagship product, XM Platform, is used by more than 13,500 organizations for both customer engagement and preventing employee churn. Its customers include more than 350 state and local government customers in the U.S., and 90 federal agencies.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

