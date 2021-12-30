CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Prince George's Co. | New testing site in Falls Church | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » New record high for…

New record high for DC median home selling price

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
house for sale sign
Selling prices for homes have reached an all-time high in D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The median price of a house or condo that sold in the District in November was $725,000, a new all-time high.

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors says the median price in D.C. was up 6.6% compared to November 2020. There were 854 closed sales in D.C. in November, a 6.2% increase from the previous month.

The average time on market for a D.C. listing that sold in November was 28 days.

GCAAR’s more than 10,000 real estate professional members represent sales in both D.C. and in Montgomery County.

In Montgomery County, the median sold price last month was $525,000. Though not a record, that is up 7.1% from November 2020. Montgomery County’s median home sales price record was $558,750 in April.

There were 1,235 closed sales in Montgomery County in November, down 3.7% from October but 3.1% higher than a year ago. Average days on market for a Montgomery County sale last month was 21 days.

Nationally, the typical home spent 47 days on the market in November.

“As temperatures start to dip for the winter, the housing market continues to sizzle,” said GCAAR president Jan Brito. “With an average of 24 days on the market, homes in our region are selling almost twice as fast as homes nationwide.”

There was a slowdown in new contracts signed to buy a home in November, with a 12.3% month-over-month drop in new contract activity.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Military housing advocacy group sees miles of work ahead after Balfour Beatty plea

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up