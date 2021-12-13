CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 4:25 PM

Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since February.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.04 points, or 0.9%, to 35,650.95.

The Nasdaq fell 217.32 points, or 1.4%, to 15,413.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.31 points, or 1.4%, to 2,180.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 912.90 points, or 24.3%.

The Dow is up 5,044.47 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,525 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.64 points, or 10.4%.

