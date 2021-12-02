Foggy Bottom’s Western Market adds Japanese concept

Onkei's menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. Prices range from about $5 to $15, with most sushi plates costing $7 or $8.

Onkei's menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. (Courtesy Onkei) Courtesy Onkey/Skvora Limited Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market) Courtesy Western Market Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market) Courtesy Western Market

Ferry Huang, owner of Glover Park’s popular Sushi Keiko, has officially opened a modern sushi bar at the new Western Market food hall in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom.

Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open, including another brick-and-mortar location for Roaming Rooster, the popular fried chicken restaurant that started as a food truck six years ago.

Other Western Market restaurants now open include Capo Italian Deli, which also has a location in Shaw; Annapolis’ Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, with several locations along the East Coast; and RAWish, a vegan concept from James and Taneesa Yarborough, who also own two Gangster Vegan locations in Baltimore and Riverdale, Maryland.

At least five other restaurant concepts are expected to open at Western Market soon, with more in phase two next year.

The 12,300-square-foot Western Market is across the street from the original Western Market, built in 1802. It is in property leased from George Washington University by developers MRP Realty and Westbrook Partners. Cana Development is the food hall operator.