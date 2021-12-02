CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » Foggy Bottom’s Western Market…

Foggy Bottom’s Western Market adds Japanese concept

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 2, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Onkei's menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. (Courtesy Onkei)
Onkei’s menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. (Courtesy Onkei)

Courtesy Onkey/Skvora Limited
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)

Courtesy Western Market
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)

Courtesy Western Market
(1/3)
Onkei's menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. (Courtesy Onkei)
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)
Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open. (Courtesy Western Market)

Ferry Huang, owner of Glover Park’s popular Sushi Keiko, has officially opened a modern sushi bar at the new Western Market food hall in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom.

Onkei’s menu includes a variety of Nigiri, Uramaki and Hosomaki. Prices range from about $5 to $15, with most sushi plates costing $7 or $8.

Western Market, at 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, now has about a half dozen restaurants open, including another brick-and-mortar location for Roaming Rooster, the popular fried chicken restaurant that started as a food truck six years ago.

Other Western Market restaurants now open include Capo Italian Deli, which also has a location in Shaw; Annapolis’ Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, with several locations along the East Coast; and RAWish, a vegan concept from James and Taneesa Yarborough, who also own two Gangster Vegan locations in Baltimore and Riverdale, Maryland.

At least five other restaurant concepts are expected to open at Western Market soon, with more in phase two next year.

The 12,300-square-foot Western Market is across the street from the original Western Market, built in 1802. It is in property leased from George Washington University by developers MRP Realty and Westbrook Partners. Cana Development is the food hall operator.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up