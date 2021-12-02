Fast growing IT contractor Peraton moving to new HQ in Reston

Herndon, Virginia-based Peraton, formed in 2017 and which has made several large government IT contractor acquisitions since, is relocating to a larger corporate headquarters in Reston.

Peraton signed a lease at 1875 Explorer Street in Reston Town Center and expects to relocate its corporate offices by September 2022 after construction is completed for the custom-designed space.

Peraton has more than 5,000 employees in the D.C. area, and more than 19,000 globally.

Peraton was formed in 2017 when Veritas Capital acquired the government IT services business of Harris Corporation. Earlier this year, Veritas acquired the federal IT and mission support division of Northrop Grumman and folded it in to Peraton. It also acquired DXC Technology’s public sector business this year and added it to Peraton’s operations.

“2021 has been a year of transformational expansion for Peraton. As we have grown to become the nation’s leading mission capability integrator and the fourth largest privately owned company in Virginia, we have acquired employees and offices based all over the U.S.,” CEO Stu Shea said.

”After spending the last six months focused on integration activities, we are now ready to move forward in 2022 as One Peraton.”

Its new headquarters will include its corporate offices and will house its Mission Capability Innovation Center.

Through acquisitions, Peraton now has more than 150 offices across the U.S. It says it is in the middle of a multi-year review of its office footprint.

After Veritas acquired the government IT business of Harris Corp, it took several months to come up with a name, a process that is not as easy as it may seem.

Peraton is a construct of the prefix “per,” which means thoroughly and the word “imperative,” reflecting the importance of its customers’ missions, the company said when the name was announced.