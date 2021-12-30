DC metro unemployment falls to new pandemic low

The unemployment rate in the Washington metro region in November fell to 3.6%, the lowest since early 2020, and down from 6.4% a year earlier.

The unemployment rate in November in the District itself fell to 5.2% from 8.4% a year earlier.

Unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. metro’s civilian workforce totaled 3.37 million at the end of November, gaining 24,000 jobs from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate in November fell to 4.2%, down from 6.1% in November 2020.

Nationwide, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports all 389 metropolitan areas reported lower unemployment rates for November than a year earlier.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest unemployment rate in November, at just 1.4%, followed by Oklahoma City at 1.7%.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas had the highest big city unemployment rates in November, at 6.4% and 6.3% respectively.

Among all metropolitan areas, Lincoln,Nebraska, and Logan, Utah, tied for the lowest November unemployment rates, at just 1.1% each. El Centro, California had the highest, at 15.5%