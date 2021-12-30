CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » DC metro unemployment falls…

DC metro unemployment falls to new pandemic low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The unemployment rate in the Washington metro region in November fell to 3.6%, the lowest since early 2020, and down from 6.4% a year earlier.

The unemployment rate in November in the District itself fell to 5.2% from 8.4% a year earlier.

Unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. metro’s civilian workforce totaled 3.37 million at the end of November, gaining 24,000 jobs from a year earlier.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate in November fell to 4.2%, down from 6.1% in November 2020.

Nationwide, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports all 389 metropolitan areas reported lower unemployment rates for November than a year earlier.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest unemployment rate in November, at just 1.4%, followed by Oklahoma City at 1.7%.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas had the highest big city unemployment rates in November, at 6.4% and 6.3% respectively.

Among all metropolitan areas, Lincoln,Nebraska, and Logan, Utah, tied for the lowest November unemployment rates, at just 1.1% each. El Centro, California had the highest, at 15.5%

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up