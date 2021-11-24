THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Wharf co-developer plans Ballston residential community

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 8:37 AM

A rendering of the residential development in Ballston, Virginia. (Courtesy Hoffman & Associates/Snell Properties)

D.C.-based Hoffman & Associates, co-developer of Phase 1 and 2 of the massive The Wharf development on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, is crossing the Potomac with plans for a residential development in Ballston.

Hoffman & Associates has partnered with Arlington-based developer Snell Properties for a multi-family project at 4600 Fairfax Drive that will include more than 500 apartments and town homes.

When complete, it will include two buildings. A seven-story north building and a four-story south building totaling 530,000 square feet.

The developers have submitted their initial site plan application to Arlington County, beginning the review process.

If approved, the new development will replace an existing hotel, owned by Snell Properties, which was built in 1986. No construction timeline has been set.

It would be the third development in Northern Virginia for Hoffman. The developer breaks ground next spring on West Falls, a 1.2 million square foot, 10-acre mixed-use development in Falls Church. It has also partnered with Metro for the redevelopment of the West Falls Church Metro Station into a mixed-use project.

Hoffman is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, the joint venture with Madison Marquette, on the $3.6 billion The Wharf development.

Snell Properties, with development projects throughout the D.C. metro area and Southeast U.S., received Arlington County approval earlier this year for two residential high-rises at 1820 N. Fort Myer Drive in Rosslyn, a 30-story tower and a 31-story tower, totaling 740 residential units, known as Ames Center.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

