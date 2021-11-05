Navy Yard’s newest apartments: Pools, penthouses — and podcasting studio

Crossing, a twin-tower luxury apartment building at K Street and First Street in Southeast, has completed its second tower, and residential building amenities in D.C. continue to push the limit.

Developer Tishman Speyer has completed the West tower of Crossing, adding 415 additional apartments for a total of 818 apartments in the East and West towers. Bozzuto will begin leasing soon. The East tower opened in Fall 2020, and is nearly fully leased.

Apartments range from studios to three bedroom units, and 24 penthouses.

Now that both towers are complete an outdoor space called Bond Alley, connects the two, with seating, tables and space for community events, and two indoor and one outdoor bridges.

Urban Boxing gym is among retail tenants.

As for amenities, there is 40,000 square feet of interior common space, 30,000 square feet of exterior space, what Tishman Speyer describes as a sprawling rooftop oasis with landscaping, cabanas, fire pits, a heated infinity-edge pool and views of the U.S. Capitol.

There is a 5,000 square foot fitness center, meditation rooms, a demonstration kitchen, a 6,000 square foot wellness suite that includes a 75-foot lap pool with underwater speakers, a cold plunge pool, jacuzzi, steam room and massage rooms, and a children’s play room.

And the building includes a state-of-the-art music and production studio for resident musicians and podcasters.

All of that comes with a price, with studios starting at around $1,800 a month, to more than $7,400 a month for top floor penthouses.