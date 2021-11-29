Fastest-selling vehicle in DC? Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is the fastest-selling vehicle in the D.C. metro right now, flying off dealer lots in an average of just eight days in October.

There is not much need for a rugged, off-road capable vehicle in D.C., but buyers still buy them.

The Jeep Wrangler is the fastest-selling vehicle in the D.C. metro right now, flying off dealer lots in an average of just eight days in October. The Wrangler Unlimited — the four-door version — is the second-fastest selling vehicle in the D.C. metro, according to new and used vehicle search site iSeeCars.com.

“Even if people don’t have a need for an off-road vehicle, it is very popular. It sells well because it holds its value very, very well. It is one of the vehicles that depreciates the least. And part of that is because the style hasn’t changed and older versions look very similar to new ones,” said Julie Blackley, spokeswoman for iSeeCars.

Jeep Wrangler sticker prices have risen sharply in recent years. A stripped-down 2021 Wrangler Sport starts at around $33,000. The top-of-the-line Wrangler Rubicon 392, the first V8 Wrangler in 40 years, starts at almost $75,000, and can go much higher with options.

Jeep owners do very well when they decide to sell.

“Used Wranglers a few years old are selling comparable to new versions, and in some instances, even higher,” Blackley said.

Rounding out the five fastest-selling vehicles in the D.C. market are all Toyotas — the Sienna, RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander.

Toyota vehicles sell fast because they are good vehicles, and because you can get them right now.

“Toyota has weathered the microchip storm better than other automakers. And Toyotas are reliable and long-lasting vehicles,” Blackley said.

Being the fastest-selling vehicles does not mean these are the most popular vehicles for buyers in the D.C. metro.

The Toyota RAV4, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, RAV4 Hybrid and Toyota Highlander topped the 2020 list of Most Popular New Vehicles in D.C. They were most popular by number of sales.

