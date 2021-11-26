BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Amtrak’s Track Friday sale is a two-for-one deal

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 9:02 AM

Amtrak has brought back its Track Friday sale, and, with restrictions, it is a buy one, get one deal.

The Track Friday sale runs through Nov. 29 and it’s good for travel between Jan. 4 and April 30 throughout the Northeast, from Virginia to Maine, including fares on Northeast Corridor travel between D.C. and Boston.

The customer and companion must travel together, and must be reserved in the same reservation. Blackout dates are April 15 through April 24 for all service.

It includes coach fares in the Northeast and Acela business class fares only.

Amtrak this month began installing new, high-tech ticket kiosks at train stations, with D.C.’s Union Station being one of the first to be upgraded.

It also continues its Union Station commuter rail concourse expansion that will double its current capacity, and is on track to put its new faster Acela trains into service next year.

Amtrak ridership continues to recover. As of October, ridership numbers both nationally and on the Northeast Corridor were back to 73% of pre-pandemic levels.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

