Tesla, Moderna rise; Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands fall

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bloom Energy Corp., up $7.50 to $27.69.

The developer of fuel cell systems expanded its partnership with South Korea’s SK Group.

Tesla Inc., up $115.18 to $1,024.86.

Rental car company Hertz will buy 100,000 vehicles from the electric car maker.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $6.48 to $246.88.

The digital payments company denied reports it’s pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $2.93 to $130.11.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues cut its profit forecast as it faces supply chain problems.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.70 to $82.69.

Energy prices were mixed and helped support energy stocks.

Moderna Inc., up $23.02 to $349.56.

The biotechnology company announced encouraging data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 to 12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.67 to $39.34.

The metals mining company gained ground along with rising copper prices.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $3.11 to $58.85.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported weak third-quarter revenue.

