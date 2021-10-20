Reston tech firm Intact Technology expands headquarters and jobs

IT consulting’s services company Intact Technology will invest $700,000 to expand its Reston, Virginia, headquarters and create more than 40 new jobs.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion Tuesday.

Intact Technology, founded in 1994, relocated its headquarters from Greenbelt, Maryland, to 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston in 2020.

As part of its expansion, it will receive incentives from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and is eligible to receive $800 for each new job it creates, up to 41. The company will not receive the money until new hires have been on the company’s payroll for at least 90 days.

Intact Technology did not respond to inquiries about how many people the company currently employs or what rolls the new hires will fill.

Customers for Intact Technology’s software consulting and managed services include Fortune 100 companies and the federal government, including GSA and the IRS.