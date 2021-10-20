Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Business & Finance » Reston tech firm Intact…

Reston tech firm Intact Technology expands headquarters and jobs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IT consulting’s services company Intact Technology will invest $700,000 to expand its Reston, Virginia, headquarters and create more than 40 new jobs.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion Tuesday.

Intact Technology, founded in 1994, relocated its headquarters from Greenbelt, Maryland, to 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston in 2020.

As part of its expansion, it will receive incentives from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and is eligible to receive $800 for each new job it creates, up to 41. The company will not receive the money until new hires have been on the company’s payroll for at least 90 days.

Intact Technology did not respond to inquiries about how many people the company currently employs or what rolls the new hires will fill.

Customers for Intact Technology’s software consulting and managed services include Fortune 100 companies and the federal government, including GSA and the IRS.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What are the top federal professional services opportunities in FY22?

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

Senate appropriators want to add $24B to defense budget in bill

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up