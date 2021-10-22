Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
NCS Technologies breaks ground on new Prince William HQ and manufacturing facility

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 10:35 AM

NCS Technologies Inc., which manufacturers everything from rugged servers, computers and networking equipment to 3D printing, breaks ground next week on its new 108,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Prince William County, Virginia.

The 8.4-acre facility will be part of the sprawling George Mason University-anchored Innovation Park, which is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

NCS Technologies said the facility’s manufacturing line will be one of the largest in the D.C. region and will quadruple its production capacity.

The company designs and manufacturers its products to specific security, environmental and technology requirements for federal agencies, including all branches of the military, intelligence agencies and for private corporations.

NCS Technologies’ 8.4-acre facility will be part of the sprawling George Mason University-anchored Innovation Park in Prince William County, Virginia, which is expected to open in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy Prince William County, Virginia)

NCS Technologies said it will invest $15.1 million for the new facility. The company currently has leased facilities in Gainesville and Manassas. It has about 200 employees.

“The tight integration of our entire business operations under one roof will enhance efficiency, foster creativity and add flexibility, agility and velocity to our business processes,” said NCS President An Van Nguyen, who said the company has experienced a significant expansion of business in the last two years.

The 1,500-acre Innovation Park already has a variety of corporate and government tenants in IT, biosciences, data centers and research and development. NCS said it will add to the more than 2.1 million square feet of existing development.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

