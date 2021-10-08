Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Loudoun Fall Farm Tour…

Loudoun Fall Farm Tour is back this October

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Loudoun Fall Farm Tour is returning on Oct. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy Loudoun Farm Tour)

For the first time in two years, the annual Loudoun Fall Farm Tour in Virginia will be offered in-person, with more than two dozen locations on this year’s tour.

The tour will be held Oct. 16 and 17, and most farms will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

It will include everything from pumpkin patches and alpacas to vineyards and farmer’s markets. That includes eighth-generation family farmers and former financial professionals who started farming in 2020, according to Loudoun County Economic Development.

All stops will feature educational elements, and visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes at several of the stops.

The Loudoun Fall Farm Tour began in 1993 as the Loudoun Fall Colors Tour, and has since shifted to encouraging visitors to shop local farms for their harvest season.

“Loudoun has deep roots in agriculture, and our 1,200 commercial farms provide a cornucopia of quality products and experiences that represent an important aspect of our economy and culture,” said Loudoun County Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer.

Visitors can download an app on the farm tour’s website that includes a map of farm locations and links for navigation. The app is also designed to operate in low cell-signal areas, since much of the tour is in rural Loudoun County.

Loudoun County Economic Development is also introducing a new community support program this year called Loudoun Hunger Relief, which will be featured on the tour.

Tour-goers can visit Northern Virginia Wholesale Growers, a produce farm in Paeonian Springs, to purchase donation vouchers. The proceeds will be used to purchase produce at the farm that will be donated to Loudoun Hunger Relief and distributed to food-insecure families in the county.

More information about the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour is online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up