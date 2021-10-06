Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » DC's Immigrant Food opens…

DC’s Immigrant Food opens museum restaurant at Planet Word

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 1:35 PM

(Courtesy Elizabeth Sanjuan Photography/Immigrant Food+)

Immigrant Food, which bills itself as D.C.’s first “cause-casual restaurant,” will open a new location inside the Planet Word museum in the former historic Franklin School at 925 13th Street NW on Oct. 7. It’s name is Immigrant Food+.

It will be the third location for acclaimed chef Enrique Limardo’s Immigrant Food, with a restaurant at Union Market and a spot at 1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, named Immigrant Food by the White House.

Limardo’s other D.C. restaurants include 14th Street Latin American restaurant Seven Reasons, and Mediterranean-inspired Imperfecto in D.C.’s West End. Esquire Magazine ranked Seven Reasons No. 1 on its 2019 list of the Best New Restaurants in America.

At Planet Word, Immigrant Food+ will serve its immigrant-inspired fusion bowls for lunch, and transition to a higher gastronomic experience for dinner. Immigrant Food’s menu includes dishes inspired by immigrants from around the world and combines them in various versions.

It will also have an immigrant-inspired cocktail list and a wine list highlighting emerging regions.

The museum restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Planet Word museum, which opened last October after a privately-funded $35 million renovation of Franklin School, is dedicated to language, and bills itself as the world’s first voice-activated museum, with immersive learning galleries.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

