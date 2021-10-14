Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
DC Wine Fest returns this Saturday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 9:17 AM

DC Wine Fest draws as many as 2,000 people, though attendance will be limited this year to 1,500. (Courtesy Craft Hospitality LLC)

The DC Wine Fest will be back in-person, scheduled for Oct. 16 at Dock 5 in Union Market.

Organizers, who have held a spring event and a fall event since the first DC Wine Fest in 2014, canceled both events in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled its April spring wine fest this year for the same reason.

The all-day event usually draws as many as 2,000 people, but attendance will be limited this year to 1,500.

The DC Wine Fest will feature wines from 17 wineries, including local ones, and each ticket includes unlimited wine tastings. Two local craft brewers will also be part of Wine Fest this year — Lost Barrel Brewing and The Bruery.

In addition to unlimited tastings, attendees will also be able to learn about each winery and the winemaking process from the producers and vintners taking part.

There will also be live music from bands Rock Creek Kings, Shelby Blondell and MARE.

Food will be available for purchase from Buddin Bakery, Doughboy Creamery, Corky’s Crab Cakes and Carta Coffee Merchants.

There are three sessions, from noon to 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. General Admission for the sessions is $35, with early admission tickets at $60.

With unlimited tastings, attendees could find themselves a little tipsy, but Wine Fest organizer Craft Hospitality says service will end for anyone showing visible signs of intoxication.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

