DC ranked No. 22 on ‘Best Cities of the World’ list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 8:28 AM

D.C. ranks No. 22 on the newly released World’s 100 Best Cities list by tourism and economic advisory firm Resonance Consultancy.

Among U.S. cities on the global list, D.C. ranks No. 6, behind New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The annual rankings are based on various factors, such as:

  • quality of restaurants and museums;
  • the number of Global 500 companies;
  • the number of direct flight connections;
  • user-generated reviews and online activity on channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

A total of 24 factors were used in the rankings.

The report said D.C. was the most-Googled U.S. city in the world in the past year.

The top global cities on the list are London, Paris, New York, Moscow and Dubai.

In an earlier annual report released in June of America’s 100 Best Cities, D.C. ranked No. 7. That report said the city was the seventh-most checked-in location on Facebook. It also ranked D.C. No. 4 in its tourism promotion category and No. 17 for restaurants.

Resonance Consultancy’s 2021 World’s Best Cities, as well as previous rankings for America’s Best Cities, are available online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

