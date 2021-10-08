DC ranked No. 22 on ‘Best Cities of the World’ list

D.C. ranked No. 22 on the newly released 'World’s 100 Best Cities' list by tourism and economic advisory firm Resonance Consultancy.

Among U.S. cities on the global list, D.C. ranks No. 6, behind New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The annual rankings are based on various factors, such as:

quality of restaurants and museums;

the number of Global 500 companies;

the number of direct flight connections;

user-generated reviews and online activity on channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

A total of 24 factors were used in the rankings.

The report said D.C. was the most-Googled U.S. city in the world in the past year.

The top global cities on the list are London, Paris, New York, Moscow and Dubai.

In an earlier annual report released in June of America’s 100 Best Cities, D.C. ranked No. 7. That report said the city was the seventh-most checked-in location on Facebook. It also ranked D.C. No. 4 in its tourism promotion category and No. 17 for restaurants.

Resonance Consultancy’s 2021 World’s Best Cities, as well as previous rankings for America’s Best Cities, are available online.