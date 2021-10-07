Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 3:23 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 87 cents to $78.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 87 cents to $81.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $2.33 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.46 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,759.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 13 cents to $22.66 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.63 Japanese yen from 111.44 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1550.

