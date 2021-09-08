9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Maryland casinos pull back from records

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 12:08 PM

MGM National Harbor
MGM National Harbor generated $67.4 million in August, up 12.9% from a year ago. Most Maryland casinos’ profits were up year-over-year, but fell short of setting records in August. (WTOP/File Photo)

Gambling revenue at Maryland’s six casinos set monthly records in March, May and July, but the betting pulled back a bit in August.

The six casinos generated total gaming revenue of $168.5 million in August, down from a record $180 million in July. Still, August gaming revenue was still up 12.6% from August 2020, when casinos were restricted to 50% capacity.

The state of Maryland collects $71.3 million of the August total for various state programs, the largest contribution goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor remains the largest casino by gaming revenue, generating $67.4 million in August, up 12.9% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel generated $59.5 million in gaming revenue, up 13.4%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino reversed several months of year-over-year declines in gaming revenue, up 7.2% from last August to $18 million.

Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino both posted double digit year-over-year increases in gaming revenue. Rocky Gap Casino was the only one to have a year-over-year decrease, down 4.2%.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino contributions to the state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

