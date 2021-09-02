How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the…

Stocks recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling encouraged about the prospects for the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, more than twice the gain of the S&P 500, which tracks large companies.

Energy stocks did particularly well as the price of oil rose 2%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.86 points, or 0.3%, to 4,536.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.29 points, or 0.4%, to 35,443.82.

The Nasdaq rose 21.80 points, or 0.1%, to 15,331.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.96 points, or 0.7%, to 2,304.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.58 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 11.98 points, less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 201.68 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.87 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 780.88 points, or 20.8%.

The Dow is up 4,837.34 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,442.90 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 329.16 points, or 16.7%.

