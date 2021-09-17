Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » DC area 2nd-hardest hit…

DC area 2nd-hardest hit by lack of business travel

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 17, 2021, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While leisure travel bookings by vacationers have shown resilience this year, business travel has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, and that is costing the D.C. region billions.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association ranks the D.C. metro second-hardest hit by lack of business travelers. It estimates area hotels will end this year with nearly $2.4 billion less in hotel business travel revenue than 2019, an 86.5% drop. New York is forecast to end the year with an 88.4% drop in hotel business travel revenue from 2019, a $4 billion deficit.

AHLA projects the U.S. hotel industry will end 2021 down more than $59 billion in business travel revenue compared to 2019. The industry saw $49 billion in lost business travel revenue in 2020.

A recent AHLA survey found that most business travelers are now canceling, reducing and postponing trips amid rising COVID-19 cases. The trade group does not expect business travel revenue to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

“While some industries have started rebounding from the pandemic, this report is a sobering reminder that hotels and hotel employees are still struggling,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Business travel is critical to our industry’s viability, especially in the fall and winter months when leisure travel normally begins to decline.”

The hotel industry is still short 500,000 jobs compared to 2019.

Among states, California and Florida are expected to be hardest hit by the drop in hotel business travel revenue, down 74% and 61% respectively.

Below are the 10 metro areas AHLA expects to suffer the greatest business travel hotel revenue losses in 2021:

(Courtesy: American Hotel & Lodging Association)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up