CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.40 to $69.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $73.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.17 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $4.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $4.50 to $1,811.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 30 cents to $23.92 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.97 Japanese yen from 109.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1875 from $1.1846.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up