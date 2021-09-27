Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 3:21 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,752 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 26 cents to $22.69 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 111.02 Japanese yen from 110.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1700 from $1.1716.

