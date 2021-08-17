WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best International Cuisine

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have international cuisine in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, L’Auberge Chez Francois was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- L’Auberge Chez Francois – 332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- Mykonos Grill – 121 Congressional Lane, Rockville, Maryland
- Anita’s – Virginia locations in Ashburn, Burke, Chantilly, Fairfax, Herndon, Leesburg, Vienna and Springfield
- Botanero Restaurant – 800 Pleasant Drive, Suite 160, Rockville, Maryland
- The Italian Store – Locations in Arlington, Virginia
- Peking Gourmet Inn – 6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
- Amber Spice – 13524 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, Maryland
- Taim – D.C. locations in Georgetown and Dupont Circle
- Indigo – 243 K St. NE, Washington, D.C.
See the 2021 winners and finalists in other categories.