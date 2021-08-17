CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best International Cuisine

August 17, 2021

Courtesy L'Auberge Chez Francois/James Diedrich

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:26 AM

L’Auberge Chez Francois was voted as one of the best places in the D.C. area for international fares. (Courtesy L’Auberge Chez Francois/James Diedrich)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have international cuisine in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, L’Auberge Chez Francois was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. L’Auberge Chez Francois332 Springvale Road, Great Falls, Virginia
  2. Gringos & MariachisMaryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  3. Mykonos Grill121 Congressional Lane, Rockville, Maryland
  4. Anita’sVirginia locations in Ashburn, Burke, Chantilly, Fairfax, Herndon, Leesburg, Vienna and Springfield
  5. Botanero Restaurant800 Pleasant Drive, Suite 160, Rockville, Maryland
  6. The Italian StoreLocations in Arlington, Virginia
  7. Peking Gourmet Inn6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia
  8. Amber Spice13524 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, Maryland
  9. TaimD.C. locations in Georgetown and Dupont Circle
  10. Indigo243 K St. NE, Washington, D.C. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

