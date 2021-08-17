CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Brunch

August 17, 2021

Courtesy Silver Diner/Renee Comet

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:18 AM

One of Silver Diner’s most popular brunch offerings is the “Power Breakfast.” (Courtesy Silver Diner/Renee Comet)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Silver Diner was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Silver DinerLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  2. Makers Union1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
  3. Founding FarmersLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  4. Milk & Honey CafeLocations in Bowie, Glenarden and College Park in Maryland
  5. MatchboxLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  6. Le Diplomate1601 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  7. Cava Mezze – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  8. Steak-N-Egg4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  9. Botanero800 Pleasant Drive, Suite 160, Rockville, Maryland
  10. Amphora Diner Deluxe1151 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia 

See the 2021 winners and finalists in other categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

