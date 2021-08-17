WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Brunch

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have brunch in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Silver Diner was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Silver Diner – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
- Founding Farmers – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Milk & Honey Cafe – Locations in Bowie, Glenarden and College Park in Maryland
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Le Diplomate – 1601 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Cava Mezze – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Steak-N-Egg – 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Botanero – 800 Pleasant Drive, Suite 160, Rockville, Maryland
- Amphora Diner Deluxe – 1151 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
