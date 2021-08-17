WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Willard’s Real Pit BBQ was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Willard’s Real Pit BBQ – Virginia locations in Reston and Chantilly
- Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company – Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
- 2Fifty Texas BBQ – Locations in D.C. and Riverdale Park in Maryland
- Monk’s BBQ – 215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
- Dixie Bones – 13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
- Fat Pete’s Barbecue – 3407 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Federalist Pig – Locations in D.C. and Hyattsville and Bethesda in Maryland
- Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbecue – 220 N. Lee St., Alexandria, Virginia
- Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia
- The Bone – Virginia locations in Gainesville and Manassas
