WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Barbecue

August 17, 2021

Courtesy Willard's Real Pit BBQ

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:11 AM

(Courtesy Willard’s Real Pit BBQ)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Willard’s Real Pit BBQ was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Willard’s Real Pit BBQVirginia locations in Reston and Chantilly
  2. Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling CompanyLocations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
  3. 2Fifty Texas BBQLocations in D.C. and Riverdale Park in Maryland
  4. Monk’s BBQ215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
  5. Dixie Bones13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
  6. Fat Pete’s Barbecue3407 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 
  7. Federalist PigLocations in D.C. and Hyattsville and Bethesda in Maryland
  8. Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbecue220 N. Lee St., Alexandria, Virginia
  9. Liberty Barbecue370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia
  10. The BoneVirginia locations in Gainesville and Manassas

See the 2021 winners and finalists in other categories.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

