Virginia, Maryland again lead states for jump in unemployment filings

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 9:37 AM

For the second week in a row, Virginia saw the largest week-over-week increase in new filings for state unemployment benefits in the nation. Maryland ranked No. 3 for new filings, according to the Department of Labor.

Nationwide, 348,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time during the week ending Aug. 14, down 29,000 from the previous week, and a new pandemic low.

As of the week ending Aug. 7, 2.82 million Americans were receiving ongoing standard unemployment benefits, down 79,000 from the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits voluntarily ended or expired.

State- by-state filings lag the national tally by one week.

During the week ending Aug. 7, 17,277 Virginia residents filed for state unemployment benefits for the first time, an increase of 4,197. In Maryland, 7,087 residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits, an increase of 1,738 from the previous week.

Michigan, New York and Georgia had the largest week-over-week decrease in first time unemployment claims.

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims data online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

