Tap99 opens outside Nats Park this week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 9, 2021, 10:10 AM

D.C.’s first 100% self-pour taphouse opened Sunday in Navy Yard directly across from the main gates to Nationals Park, and it has a patio for people watching.

Tap99 has 99 self-serve taps, where customers can pour beer, wine and ciders from local craft brewers and distributors, as well mixed cocktails. The name is a nod to the song, “99 Bottles of Beer.”

Patrons can sample as much or as little as they want. An RFID card tied to customers’ method of payment activates the taps, and charges by the ounce.

Tap99 also serves brick oven pizza and small plates, such as maple buffalo shrimp and tuna poke nachos.

Tap99’s owner, Annapolis, Maryland, native Jason Cherry, who now lives in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, is a self-pour pub fan. He said he tries to visit as many as he can in other cities.

Cherry, 24, was previously a professional race car driver who traveled with the Pirelli World Challenge across America, and currently also owns Mission Escape Rooms, with three locations in Maryland.

Cherry is also a cancer survivor, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma just before his 20th birthday. He has been in remission for four years.

Tap99’s address is 1250 Half St. SE.

Cherry also owns the Kilwins confection and ice cream shop franchise next door.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

