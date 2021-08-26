CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Six Flags donates tickets to Prince George’s County for vaccine incentives

August 26, 2021, 11:12 AM

Six Flags America has donated 4,000 tickets for free admission to its amusement park to Prince George’s County for the Maryland county’s efforts to get more residents vaccinated.

Any county resident 12 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex will get two free tickets, while supplies last. The tickets are good for admission any day Six Flags America is open through Sunday, Sept. 19.

“While we have made significant strides in our efforts to vaccinate all of our eligible residents, we recognize that we must also continue to work to reach our most vulnerable populations,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“We hope that offering families a much-needed day of fun and excitement at Six Flags will encourage more of our residents to get vaccinated.”

Six Flags said the 4,000 tickets for free admission it has donated are worth $250,000.

The Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex is located at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Six Flags America served as a mass vaccination site between February and July 2020, with nearly 340,000 vaccinations completed. At its peak, the Six Flags site was vaccinating 5,000 people per day.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

