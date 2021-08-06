Maryland casinos have never been busier with another record month

Maryland collects $77.3 million of July's gaming revenue, with the majority of that going to the state's Education Trust Fund.

Gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos set a record high in July for the third time in five months.

The state’s half-dozen casinos generated a total of $180.1 million in gaming revenue last month, up 28.7% from July 2020.

Casinos were operating at 50% capacity last July, but July 2020 was the first full month that casinos were reopened after being closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos set gaming revenue records in March and May of this year as well. Five of the top six single-month totals in the history of Maryland’s casinos have come this year.

MGM National Harbor, the state’s largest casino, generated $72.3 million in gaming revenue last month, up 38.2% from a year earlier. Live! Casino & Hotel had $62.9 million in July gaming revenue, up 22.1%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino snapped several months of reporting year-over-year declines in gaming revenue, with its $19.3 million up 22.5% from July 2020.

The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap Casino all had double-digit increases in year-over-year gaming revenue last month.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue contributions online.