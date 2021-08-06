Howard University plans big campus addition focusing on research, housing

Howard University is building the National Research Center for Health Disparities to attract pharmaceutical companies and biomedical researchers that are focused on finding treatments and cures for chronic illnesses affecting communities of color.

Howard University has selected three real estate developers for a 260,000-square-foot mixed-use development adjacent to its main campus on Georgia Avenue NW that will include a laboratory, office building and hundreds of apartments.

Howard, a private, historically Black college made up of 14 schools and colleges, is building the National Research Center for Health Disparities to attract pharmaceutical companies and biomedical researchers that are focused on finding treatments and cures for chronic illnesses affecting communities of color.

Howard and its development team — Capstone Development, EDENS and Quadrangle Development Corp. — expect to break ground on the project in 2023.

“This national research center will support the University’s Howard Forward strategic plan by expanding our reach and creating a community where the world’s best minds, thought leaders and scientists can collaborate in one place to solve historic and contemporary health challenges and make our world a healthier and safer place,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick.

The development, within Howard’s Southwest Campus, will be near its College of Medicine and is also part of Howard’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Georgia Avenue corridor.

The 430 apartments will house researchers, faculty and graduate students. The development will include 40,000 square feet of street level retail and two outdoor plazas. It will extend Bryant Street west to 8th Street NW.

“Howard is proud to work with a team of highly qualified developers to realize this transformative vision,” said Howard’s Real Estate Executive Anthony Freeman.