How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 4:26 PM

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher Tuesday as traders weighed another big set of company earnings reports.

Investors were also closely monitoring the latest developments with COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still-recovering economy amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains. Clorox slumped after reporting disappointing financial results, while Ralph Lauren rose after handily beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.99 points, or 0.8%, to 4,423.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278.24 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116.40.

The Nasdaq rose 80.23 points, or 0.5%, to 14,761.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.09 points, or 0.4%, to 2,223.58.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 27.89 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 180.93 .points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.67 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 667.08 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 4,509.92 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,873.01 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.73 points, or 12.6%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

