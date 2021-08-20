CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
DC, Maryland and Virginia unemployment rates continue to fall

August 20, 2021, 2:19 PM

Unemployment rates in July fell in 17 states and the District, and Virginia and Maryland brought back a combined 15,000 jobs last month.

All 50 states and D.C. had lower unemployment rates than a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The District’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 6.7%, down from 7.0% in June. A year earlier, D.C.’s unemployment rate was 8.9%.

Maryland’s unemployment rate in July was 6.0%, down from 6.2% in June and 8.7% in July 2020. Virginia’s July unemployment rate was 4.2%, down from 4.3% in June and 7.9% a year earlier.

Maryland’s civilian labor force grew by 7,244 jobs in July, according to BLS data. Virginia regained 7,818 jobs and the District brought back 1,474 jobs.

In the past year, the District has gained or regained 24,800 jobs, for an annual job growth rate of 3.4%. Maryland’s annual job growth rate as of July was 5.3%, or 133,600 jobs, and Virginia brought back 143,800 from July 2020 to July 2021, a job growth rate of 3.8%.

Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate in July, at 7.7%. Nebraska had the lowest, at 2.3%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts unemployment rates and civilian labor force data by state online.

