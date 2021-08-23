CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 4:28 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.32 to $65.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $3.57 to $68.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 10 cents to $2.12 a gallon. September heating oil also rose 10 cents to $2.01 a gallon. September natural gas rose 10 cents to $3.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $22.30 to $1,806.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 54 cents to $23.66 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 109.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.1748 from $1.1696.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

