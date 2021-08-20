CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 3:24 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.37 to $62.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.27 to $65.18 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,784 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.82 Japanese yen from 109.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.1696 from $1.1677.

