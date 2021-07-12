Virginia awards $3.4 million to tech startups

A total of 34 tech startups, including 12 in Northern Virginia, will share the grants of up to $100,000 each.

Virginia has awarded a total of $3.4 million in grants to technology-focused businesses in the state. A total of 34 startups, including 12 in Northern Virginia, will share the grants of up to $100,000 each, to be matched one-for-one by the companies receiving them.

The money comes through Virginia’s new Commonwealth Commercialization Fund, which aims to help companies commercialize their research in environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences and space and satellites.

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund combines two previous grant programs — the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund and the Virginia Investment Fund.

Grant recipients may use the money for product or service development market research, intellectual property protection, marketing and pilots.

“Early funding is essential in bringing new products and innovations, to market and we look forward to watching the awardees’ innovations thrive in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

A list of Virginia startups receiving the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grants is posted online.