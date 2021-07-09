Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain.

The S&P 500 rose to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.73 points, or 1.1%, to 4,369.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to 34,870.16.

The Nasdaq rose 142.13 points, or 1%, to 14,701.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.33 points, or 2.2%, to 2,280.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.21 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 83.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 62.59 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.76 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.48 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 4,263.68 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,813.64 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 305.15 points, or 15.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

The Space Force's commercial facing office is awarding contracts in 25 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up