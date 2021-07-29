2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
DC metro unemployment rate is trending higher again

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 10:37 AM

There was an unexpected jump in the D.C. metro unemployment rate in June, registering 5.6% compared to 5% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A year ago, the D.C. region’s unemployment rate was 8.7%.

The unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. metro’s civilian workforce in June totaled 3.37 million, regaining almost 30,000 jobs since May, but still down almost 61,000 from June of 2020.

Nationwide, unemployment rates were lower in June than a year earlier in all but three metropolitan areas in the United States. Nine cities had unemployment rates of less than 3%, while 10 had rates of at least 10%.

The lowest June unemployment rate was in Logan, Utah, at 2.4%. The highest was in Yuma, Arizona, at 20.4%.

Among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million, Salt Lake City, Utah, had the lowest unemployment rate, at 3.2%, followed by Birmingham, Alabama, at 3.4%.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles had the highest June unemployment rates, at 9.6% and 9.5% respectively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists metropolitan area unemployment rates and civilian workforce numbers online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

