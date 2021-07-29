DC metro unemployment rate is trending higher again

There was an unexpected jump in the D.C. metro unemployment rate in June, registering 5.6% compared to 5.0% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There was an unexpected jump in the D.C. metro unemployment rate in June, registering 5.6% compared to 5% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A year ago, the D.C. region’s unemployment rate was 8.7%.

The unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. metro’s civilian workforce in June totaled 3.37 million, regaining almost 30,000 jobs since May, but still down almost 61,000 from June of 2020.

Nationwide, unemployment rates were lower in June than a year earlier in all but three metropolitan areas in the United States. Nine cities had unemployment rates of less than 3%, while 10 had rates of at least 10%.

The lowest June unemployment rate was in Logan, Utah, at 2.4%. The highest was in Yuma, Arizona, at 20.4%.

Among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million, Salt Lake City, Utah, had the lowest unemployment rate, at 3.2%, followed by Birmingham, Alabama, at 3.4%.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles had the highest June unemployment rates, at 9.6% and 9.5% respectively.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists metropolitan area unemployment rates and civilian workforce numbers online.