Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.61 to $71.91 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.56 to $73.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. August heating rose 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2 to $1,805.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $25.38 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.16 Japanese yen from 110.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1772 from $1.1799.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up