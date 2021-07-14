Amazon donates $40 million property to Arlington for new affordable housing

The tech behemoth will donate vacant land valued at $40 million to Arlington County for the development of more than 550 affordable units.

Addressing the need for more affordable housing in Arlington is a major focus for officials in the Northern Virginia city, and Amazon has announced a multimillion dollar investment to help make that vision a reality.

The tech behemoth will donate vacant land valued at $40 million to Arlington County for the development of more than 550 affordable units. The donation, located on Amazon’s 16-acre Crystal House property, is part of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund’s efforts to preserve moderate to low-income housing around its new headquarters.

A minimum of 148 of the units will be designated for households collectively earning 50% or less of the area’s median income, and at least 406 units will be committed to households earning less than 80%, by January 2028. The agreement also includes the option to develop a portion of those units on other properties throughout the county.

“Amazon is demonstrating dedication and commitment to the Arlington community with this game-changing opportunity to increase affordable housing in the County,” Arlington County Housing Director Anne Venezia said in a news release. “Future development on the Crystal House site will help bolster critical housing supply goals in an area with limited affordable housing options.”

Amazon purchased the land option as part of a deal to help the Washington Housing Conservancy acquire the property last year. It will hand the site over to the county as part of an assignment and assumption agreement.

The county board will consider the proposed agreement at its meeting later this month. If approved, the county will then begin a national search for a developer and begin construction in 2025.