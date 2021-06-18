CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » WHINO, half restaurant, half…

WHINO, half restaurant, half art gallery, opens at Ballston Quarter

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The 6,200-square-foot WHINO restaurant is big, with six different seating areas including a 25-seat open kitchen bar, a 51-foot long cocktail bar and an 11-seat tasting bar. (Courtesy WHINO)

The latest addition to Arlington’s Ballston Quarter is WHINO, a combination restaurant and art gallery on Ballston Quarter’s second level.

The restaurant’s owner and avid art collector Shane Pomajambo operated Art Whino, a pop-art gallery at National Harbor for nearly 10 years. It closed in 2017 when Pomajambo began planning for WHINO restaurant.

Chef Eleftherios Natas, whose resume includes El Centro and Graffiato in D.C., is in charge of the menu and kitchen at WHINO. The menu includes small and shareable plates such as smoked octopus, ricotta gnocchi and day boat scallops.

The 6,200-square-foot restaurant is big, with six different seating areas including a 25-seat open kitchen bar, a 51-foot-long cocktail bar and an 11-seat tasting bar.

The art, which will rotate monthly, includes large murals and much of it is pop art and pop surrealism.

WHINO will host regular art shows, many of which will showcase new artists, and the gallery will also have sculptures and collectables for sale.

WHINO is open Monday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ballston Quarter also has a 25,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor Quarter Market with more than a dozen food vendors, making it the largest food hall in the D.C. area.

Ballston Quarter is the 850,000-square-foot redevelopment of the former Ballston Common Mall that included a complete overhaul of the mall itself and the addition of a 22-story residential building and new office space.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid 'unacceptable decline' in diverse candidates

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up